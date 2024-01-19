What is The Joule Thief?

To Catch a Thief, Paramount, 1955

This publication is not about diamond heists, but about another precious commodity that we all use in modern life: electricity. And while a Joule Thief may be more metaphorical than criminal, what you don’t know about how electricity policy and transmission works can and does affect your pocketbook.

We aim to help the the everyday electricity consumer (that’s you!) navigate the (often complicated) landscape of energy policy. With policymakers increasingly focused on transitioning to renewables, and amidst the backdrop of dramatically evolving technology and automation, there is a gap in knowledge transfer between academia, government, and utilities on one end and the end user on the other.

Drawing on cutting edge academic research, utility market reports, and energy policy and regulation updates, The Joule Thief will arm the end user with a wealth of knowledge to demystify the energy sector and inform decision-making.

Energy is the economy, and you, the consumer, deserve to know the truth behind the electrons delivered to your home or business.

And I, your irreverent guide, am here for the trip.

