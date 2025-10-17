xAI Data Center in Memphis, TN | Photo Source: Steve Jones/Flight by Southwings for Southern Environmental Law Center

On the outskirts of Memphis, Tennessee, a storm is brewing. This under-resourced, under-privileged community is ground zero for the growing conflict between the insatiable demands of Big Tech and the AI revolution on one hand, and the cost to the environment and health of local residents on the other. Boxtown, TN, has long been home to poverty and urban blight, where the median annual salary is only $37,000. But now the town has a new scourge to contend with: Elon Musk’s “Colossus.”

Praised by the AI industry as a feat of modern ingenuity, Colossus serves as the backbone for training the Large Language Models (LLMs) that power xAI’s Grok predictive algorithm program. The data center is housed in a 785,000 sq. ft. converted Electrolux factory, consisting of a staggering 230,000 Nvidia GPUs. Jensen Huang, Nvidia CEO, publicly acknowledged Colossus as an AI milestone that has “never been done before — xAI did in 19 days what everyone else needs one year to accomplish.”

However, while “move fast and break things” may be the mantra du jour, this strategy conceals the hidden costs that accrue to the people on the ground near the sites anointed as temples to the Gods of Silicon Valley. Since beginning operations in September, 2024, Colossus has taken its toll on the surrounding area. An investigation by the Southern Environmental Law Center (SELC) revealed that Musk had secretly installed 35 portable gas turbines as the primary electricity source for the supercomputer, thus bypassing regulations requiring permits for hookups to local power plants. The methane-burning turbines, which are designed for use in case of emergency when grid resources are scarce or non-existent, were allowed to spew combustion products, including nitrogen oxide (NOx) and volatile organic compounds (VOCs) into the atmosphere with virtually no pollution control or oversight for almost a year.

Oil Field Witness, a consumer watchdog group contributing to SELC’s legal case against Musk and xAI captured dramatic footage featuring massive plumes of methane escaping into the air using an optical gas imaging camera:

Photo Source: Gas Outlook/Nick Cunningham, Oilfield Witness via DeSmog

Cases of COPD, asthma, and cancers linked to air pollution have skyrocketed in the Boxtown area in recent months, and many residents spoke candidly of the effects that data center activities have had on their loved ones during a public hearing in April 2025. But, Boxtown is far from an isolated incident. Indeed, a study conducted by scientists at the University of California, Riverside and CalTech found that the rapid growth of data centers could lead to roughly 600,000 new cases of asthma and 1,300 premature deaths by 2030, with an estimated healthcare cost of $21 billion.

Feeding the Beast

The effects of air pollution are only the tip of the AI iceberg. Hidden beneath the surface are the astronomical resource requirements that threaten to collapse existing civil infrastructure as we know it. The U.S. is particularly vulnerable to these disturbances, as the grid is aging rapidly, and the country is locked into a tit-for-tat with China for global AI dominance.

A recent report from Business Insider asserts that data centers could demand as much as 14% of total U.S. primary electricity power by 2030. This growth would require 60 GW of additional power plant resources, enough to supply approximately 56 million homes with electricity. This estimate, compiled from nationwide utility demand forecasts, is significantly higher than the 9% estimate projected by the Electric Power Research Institute (EPRI) in a similar 2024 study. While forecasting future AI growth is notoriously tricky, and does not fully account for concurrent growth in technology efficiency and economies of scale, the fact that energy demand estimations appear to be growing, rather than shrinking, over time suggests that we are woefully unprepared for the eventualities associated with mass grid destabilization.

It’s not only a question of how much additional power will be required, but also a question of where and by what source the new data centers will be fed. Most AI warehouses today are fueled by either combined gas turbine or coal power plants. As these centers are entrusted with trillions of dollars worth of LLMs, user data, cloud services, etc., they must be fueled by uninterrupted power supplies with backup diesel or gas generators to ensure 24/7 operations. Any disruption would not only cost billions in lost data, but would also interfere with critical telecom and emergency services that rely on digital systems to function.

Currently, only gas, coal and nuclear can be relied upon to fulfill these needs. Therein lies a fundamental problem — the regulatory and policy push towards replacing gas and coal with intermittent renewable resources is at odds with the basic requirements of the surge in AI services. According to IEA data, natural gas generation declined in the first half of 2025 y-o-y by 4% in the U.S., while renewables (mainly solar PV) increased by 11%. While the decline in natural gas was offset by a substantial increase in coal-generated power (15%), the trend towards shuttering gas power plants (mainly due to age and regulatory restrictions) is antithetical to providing adequate power supply to data centers.

Because wind turbines and solar panels only produce power when the wind is blowing or the sun is shining, they are not currently suitable for pairing with data centers. While some optimistic energy policy analysts argue that that combined battery and intermittent resources will be the future powering AI, this technology is not ready for prime time. And the race for more compute is outstripping the pace of renewables innovation. The revolution will not be solar-powered.

The only available resource that is both dependable and carbon neutral is nuclear power. The new hot topic in data center power generation is the small modular reactor (SMR), a novel form of nuclear plant that can be built more quickly, with more nimble configurations than traditional cooling towers. The technical potential is indeed enormous— the land footprint needed for SMRs is “360 times less than wind and 75 times less than solar.” Furthermore, co-locating SMRs as dedicated electricity providers can isolate the demand of data centers away from surrounding cities, thus helping to stabilize the regional grid.

Unfortunately, the history of nuclear policy does not paint such a rosy picture. The U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) is notorious for denying and delaying permits for new plants, and has been mired in red tape since the 1980s, after the political fallout from the 1979 Three Mile Island incident that spurred a bevy of anti-nuclear protests and lobbying. To wit, in the past 30 years, the Vogtle Units 3 and 4, near Augusta, Georgia, have been the only two new nuclear plants to come online (beginning operations in 2023 and 2024, respectively). Even with regulatory reform and permit fast-tracking, the sheer number of new nukes needed to supply electricity to data centers would be a monumental undertaking. Considering that each SMR could produce a maximum of 300 MW, the U.S. would have to build 500 units by 2030 just to meet the projected 60 GW demand from AI!

Another critical aspect of AI resource demand is its reliance on fresh water to cool the racks of servers performing billions of calculations per second and generating an incredible amount of heat waste. Data centers located in hot, desert climates throughout the drought-stricken west are particularly of concern, as they compete with local communities for scare potable water resources.

Beast of Burden

The simple economics of supply and demand belie yet another challenge posed by growth in AI supercomputing: rising electricity costs. According to data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), national retail electricity rates were up on average 7% y-o-y as of August 2025, and up 32% over the past five years. AI puts strain on an already over-stretched grid. This creates congestion in the transmission system, where power lines risk being overheated from too much demand. To avoid frying transmission lines, utilities are forced to introduce inefficiency into the system, leading to higher costs for fewer electrons. Additionally, generation capacity, or the “maximum amount of electricity that can be produced when going full-bore” is insufficient to meet demands of behemoth AI data centers. Addressing this problem requires heavy utility investment in upgraded generation, transmission and distribution equipment, including expensive efforts to “harden” the grid against widespread blackouts and brownouts. Long wait times for new generator interconnection further exacerbate the supply crunch and drive up utility bills. These are all costs that are eventually passed on to the consumer.

Nowhere is the cost of AI more evident than in the PJM Interconnection region, which spans most of the Mid-Atlantic states, as well as parts of the Midwest, including the Chicago metropolitan area.

Crucially, this region also includes Data Center Alley, a server farm in the Virginia suburbs of Washington, D.C., and home to the largest cluster of data centers in the world. The Alley, which mainly serves the complex AI needs of the U.S. defense industry, is a main driver of increased electricity prices in the PJM market. A study published on October 1 by Monitoring Analytics highlighted the particular problem of soaring capacity costs (the expense incurred by a utility or operator to increase capacity to meet demand). These cost increases are achieved through auctions that provide revenue to meet capacity, typically for one year. The report found that PJM’s last auction (June 2025) resulted in an 82% increase in revenue over the previous year. This trend has persisted over the past few years, largely fueled by the explosion in data centers. The authors stated bluntly that “The current conditions are not the result of organic load growth the capacity market” but “are almost entirely the result of large load additions from data centers, both actual historical and forecast.” Retail electric customers including households and commercial businesses ultimately bear the brunt of higher capacity auctions. Increases in the 2024 auction ultimately led to double-digit price increases for PJM customers.

David v. Goliath

Attempts to regulate AI and data centers, such as air and noise pollution controls, transparent reporting of water and electricity consumption, and limitations on passing costs on to consumers, are few and far between. As with most technology booms throughout history, the policy-making apparatus lags behind the burgeoning advances in research, development, and deployment. What exists is a patchwork of state and local rules, regulations, and ordinances, with very little interstate cooperation, and no coherent federal oversight authority. The lobbying efforts behind companies like xAI, Meta, Google, and Amazon have proven extremely powerful and effective. Even in California, a state known for its strict environmental policies, several data center-focused bills introduced in the 2025 legislative cycle died on the assembly floor, including one requiring occupants to disclose energy consumption. On October 14, Governor Gavin Newsom vetoed AB 93, which would have mandated water usage disclosure from data centers.

Glimmers of hope for improving relationships between Big Tech and the communities impacted by data centers exist where residents are willing to demand accountability. For example, in August, the Tucson City Council, with pressure from constituents, unanimously rejected Amazon’s proposal for “Project Blue,” largely due to concerns over water usage and the company’s lack of transparency in the bidding process for unincorporated land.

The age of AI is upon us, with or without our consent. But the immense power wielded by Musk, Zuckerberg, Bezos, et al must be equally met with the power of the people and our governing institutions to ensure fair utility costs and adequate resources for all. Without greater government oversight, the future of AI is beginning to resemble the Hotel California:

“And in the master’s chambers

They gathered for the feast

They stab it with their steely knives

But they just can’t kill the beast



Last thing I remember

I was running for the door

I had to find the passage back to the place I was before

“Relax,” said the night man

“We are programmed to receive

You can check-out any time you like

But you can never leave!”

Electrically yours,

K.T.