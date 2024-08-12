Happy Monday, all. The summer is flying by! Let’s get to the best in this week’s energy news.

A ‘massive enterprise’: California’s offshore wind farms are on a fast track (CalMatters)

Opinion: Walz’s climate policies could leave the Midwest in the dark (WSJ)

Are airlines “greenwashing” with sustainable fuel promises? (Fast Company) K.T.’s note: short answer: “yes”

Amazon caught faking “clean energy” data (The Cool Down)

Countering cyberattacks on digital energy infrastructure (The Verge)

Biden’s carbon capture: miracle or mirage? (Forbes)

How will Chevron headquarters' move to Texas impact California's energy future? (KQED)

How Alberta’s electricity grid almost failed – twice (Globe and Mail)

GSA updates federal building standards in clean energy push (Utility Dive)

Majority of Americans support more nuclear power in the country (Pew Research Center) K.T.’s note: some good news for a change!

That’s all for now! Have a great week!

Electrically yours,

K.T.