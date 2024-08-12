Happy Monday, all. The summer is flying by! Let’s get to the best in this week’s energy news.
A ‘massive enterprise’: California’s offshore wind farms are on a fast track (CalMatters)
Opinion: Walz’s climate policies could leave the Midwest in the dark (WSJ)
Are airlines “greenwashing” with sustainable fuel promises? (Fast Company) K.T.’s note: short answer: “yes”
Amazon caught faking “clean energy” data (The Cool Down)
Countering cyberattacks on digital energy infrastructure (The Verge)
Biden’s carbon capture: miracle or mirage? (Forbes)
How will Chevron headquarters' move to Texas impact California's energy future? (KQED)
How Alberta’s electricity grid almost failed – twice (Globe and Mail)
GSA updates federal building standards in clean energy push (Utility Dive)
Majority of Americans support more nuclear power in the country (Pew Research Center) K.T.’s note: some good news for a change!
👍 Thank you for these alerts. CGNP contacted the author of the Pew Research article regarding the positive perception of nuclear power. We also informed them about the actions of PacifiCorp, operator of a fleet of mostly Wyoming coal-fired power plants.