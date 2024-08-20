Greetings all! It’s a big week in the policy world, as the DNC gets underway and the Harris camp outlines its vision for U.S. energy. Here’s the best of the past week’s news:

The Inflation Reduction Act two years later (Forbes)

Scientists achieve major breakthrough in the quest for limitless energy: 'It's setting a world record’ (The Cool Down) K.T.’s note: Buzz about fusion is making the rounds. Again.

Harris vs. Trump and the future of FERC’s grid policy (E&E News)

How to achieve IoT-driven sustainability (Fast Company)

Giant batteries a ‘game changer’ for California power outages (Government Technology)

Kansas residents: We’re just scared to death’ (KSN) K.T.’s note: when eminent domain goes rogue

America’s plan to resurrect nuclear power (Freethink)

Are US wind farms killing thousands of birds? (Colorado Sun) K.T.’s note: yes

Clean fuel startups were supposed to be the next big thing. Now they are collapsing. (WSJ)

Opinion: Climate Reactionaries: Green activists defend policies that disproportionately harm the poor. (City Journal)

As always, thanks for reading, and have a great week!

Electrically yours,

K.T.