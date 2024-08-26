Howdy, all! Hope you had a great weekend. Here’s the round up of energy industry stories that caught my eye over the past week.

Summer blackouts are increasing in the US (The Verge)

Opinion: Voters deserve answers on Kamala Harris’s true energy policy (The Hill) K.T.’s note: Indeed, last week’s DNC was worryingly light on energy policy

The countries with the cleanest air in the world, ranked in new report (Forbes)

Cow-dung powered ships being tested in Japan for clean energy experiment (Interesting Engineering) K.T.’s note: The sweet smell of success?

High energy prices are forcing German manufacturers to consider cutting production (Globe and Mail)

Opinion: Net zero is sinking to new lows (The Telegraph)

Carrots, sticks or both: State efforts to combat anti-renewables NIMBYs (Utility Dive)

The impact of artificial intelligence and machine learning on renewable energy (Association for Advancing Automation)

Halliburton confirms a cyberattack forced it to take its systems offline (CNN) K.T.’s note: Ramp up of cybersecurity for critical energy infrastructure cannot come soon enough

ERCOT successfully navigates heat wave, new peak demand record (Utility Dive)

That's all for now!

Electrically yours,

K.T.