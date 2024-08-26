Howdy, all! Hope you had a great weekend. Here’s the round up of energy industry stories that caught my eye over the past week.
Summer blackouts are increasing in the US (The Verge)
Thanks for reading The Joule Thief! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.
Opinion: Voters deserve answers on Kamala Harris’s true energy policy (The Hill) K.T.’s note: Indeed, last week’s DNC was worryingly light on energy policy
The countries with the cleanest air in the world, ranked in new report (Forbes)
Cow-dung powered ships being tested in Japan for clean energy experiment (Interesting Engineering) K.T.’s note: The sweet smell of success?
High energy prices are forcing German manufacturers to consider cutting production (Globe and Mail)
Opinion: Net zero is sinking to new lows (The Telegraph)
Carrots, sticks or both: State efforts to combat anti-renewables NIMBYs (Utility Dive)
The impact of artificial intelligence and machine learning on renewable energy (Association for Advancing Automation)
Halliburton confirms a cyberattack forced it to take its systems offline (CNN) K.T.’s note: Ramp up of cybersecurity for critical energy infrastructure cannot come soon enough
ERCOT successfully navigates heat wave, new peak demand record (Utility Dive)
That’s all for now! Have a great week and relaxing Labor Day holiday to my readers in the U.S. (Side note: I’ll be on vacation next week)
Electrically yours,
K.T.
Thanks for reading The Joule Thief! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.
Summer blackouts are increasing! Better read Kilovar's Substack on getting yourself a generator! 😉