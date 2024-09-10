Hi all! I’m back from vacation and back to work! Without ado, here’s the best of last week’s energy stories:

Tech, biotech job cuts jolt Bay Area as two green energy firms stumble (SiliconValley.com)

CO2 isn’t the only greenhouse gas: Where are the most potent coming from and can they be stopped? (EuroNews)

A new nuclear age could help solve America’s electricity problems (Barron’s)

Europe’s energy policy failures fuel election shocks (Forbes)

A Dallas energy company’s lawsuit could bankrupt Greenpeace’s U.S. operations (Dallas Morning News)

Growing key biomethane crop on peat emits three times more CO₂ than using natural gas, finds study (Phys.org)

As record heat sweeps the US, some people must choose between food and energy bills (KFF Health News)

America’s new climate delusion (The Atlantic)

The political cost of the energy transition (City Journal) K.T.’s note: A very astute, logical analysis by Mark Mills, one of the best analysts in the energy policy space

Podcast: America’s energy race against China (Columbia University SIPA)

That’s all for now! Have a great week!

Electrically yours,

K.T.