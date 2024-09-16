Live Wire #25
This Week's Top Ten
Happy Monday, all! It’s time for my roundup of the past week’s most interesting energy stories:
5 energy fact checks on Trump and Harris (E&E News)
Shock Wave: How the electric grid will prepare for mass EV adoption (Motortrend) K.T.’s note: ….and denial is a river in Egypt…
Italy eyes up nuclear energy with plans to approve new plants by 2025 (EuroNews)
Energy company announces plans for nation's first sodium-ion battery gigafactory: 'Low-cost solution to renewable power leveling’ (The Cool Down)
2025 California energy code updates aim to drive heat pump adoption, save nearly $5B in energy costs (Utility Dive) K.T.’s note: we shall see about those savings
Inside the DOE’s $100 Billion Clean Energy Budget (Columbia University SIPA)
America needs more fuel for nuclear reactors—so we’re stealing from old warheads (Popular Mechanics) K.T.’s note: file under “you can’t make this s*** up”
Politicized energy policies aren’t working, but a better system is possible (Utility Dive)
Opinion: Hydrogen blending: bad for your health, your wallet and our clean energy transition (Sacramento Bee) K.T.’s note: I wrote about the folly of H2 blending here
America needs an energy policy for AI (Heatmap)
