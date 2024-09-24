Happy Tuesday, all! It’s been a good week for nuclear energy revitalization. Now let’s get to the best of recent energy news:

Reconductoring: an elegant and affordable solution to upgrading the grid? (The Anthropocene)

OPEC: Peak oil demand isn’t on the horizon (WSJ)

Wall Street warms to nuclear power as banks including Goldman Sachs back drive to triple global output by 2050 (Business Insider)

Constellation plans 2028 restart of Three Mile Island unit 1, spurred by Microsoft PPA (Utility Dive)

Midwest grid expansion tests the ‘social cost’ of carbon (E&E News)

Federal plans to open up the desert for massive solar farms has angered environmentalists (Salon)

PJM market design flaws add billions to latest capacity auction costs: market monitor (Utility Dive)

Cheap? Clean? TVA predicts energy options needed by 2050, sparking public comment (Knox News)

California sues ExxonMobil for plastic recycling deception (Energy News)

New IEA report says massive investments are needed to hit global renewable energy target (Oil Price)

Thanks for reading and have a great week!

Electrically yours,

K.T.