2M customers still without power after Helene; some local grids must ‘be completely rebuilt’ (Utility Dive)

OpenAI reportedly wants to build 5-gigawatt data centers, and nobody knows who could supply that much power (Fortune)

Biden-Harris Admin pauses Oregon offshore wind program one month after championing it as a green energy success story (Washington Free Beacon) K.T.’s note: Say it ain’t so…

DOE, USDA announce over $2.8B for Palisades nuclear plant restart (Utility Dive) K.T.’s note: Another win for nuclear! Is the DOE finally coming to its senses?

Dems urge Biden to finish stalled home energy efficiency policy (E&E News)

Nvidia's Jensen Huang sees possibilities in AI power use (Axios)

Commentary: It’s time to rethink ethanol (Minnesota Star Tribune) K.T.’s note: Yes, finally a sensible discussion about this!

IEA white paper: State of energy policy 2024 (IEA)

A high-profile clean-energy startup is running short on cash (WSJ)

Ohio utility regulators urge Supreme Court to rein in FERC (E&E News)

