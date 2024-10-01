Hello all, and welcome new subscribers! Here’s my round up of the top energy news stories during the past week:
2M customers still without power after Helene; some local grids must ‘be completely rebuilt’ (Utility Dive)
OpenAI reportedly wants to build 5-gigawatt data centers, and nobody knows who could supply that much power (Fortune)
Biden-Harris Admin pauses Oregon offshore wind program one month after championing it as a green energy success story (Washington Free Beacon) K.T.’s note: Say it ain’t so…
DOE, USDA announce over $2.8B for Palisades nuclear plant restart (Utility Dive) K.T.’s note: Another win for nuclear! Is the DOE finally coming to its senses?
Dems urge Biden to finish stalled home energy efficiency policy (E&E News)
Nvidia's Jensen Huang sees possibilities in AI power use (Axios)
Commentary: It’s time to rethink ethanol (Minnesota Star Tribune) K.T.’s note: Yes, finally a sensible discussion about this!
IEA white paper: State of energy policy 2024 (IEA)
A high-profile clean-energy startup is running short on cash (WSJ)
Ohio utility regulators urge Supreme Court to rein in FERC (E&E News)
I have been busy in my fav Facebook group, Premier Generator Tech Connection since Helene. It's hit the gen Tech pretty hard too trying to keep the fleet of standby generators running as as line crews. Hooray for our blue collar heroes getting it done with very little recognition. Many cell sites are out of fuel and down, fuel is a problem universally because it's hard to move in bulk It's going to be a slow drudge pulling out of this one.