Hello everyone and welcome new subscribers! I’ve been traveling the past few weeks, but back to business now! Without further ado, here’s the best of the week’s energy stories:
Biden races to fund clean energy before leaving office (EuroNews)
Fracking could decide the election in Pennsylvania — and nationwide (New York Post)
Why oil companies are leaving California (Forbes)
Blackouts in Cuba highlight the island’s extreme energy fragility (The Economist)
Nuclear-powered AI: Big Tech’s bold solution or a pipedream? (WSJ)
Renewable energy outstrips our ability to use it (Forbes)
World’s largest 2 GW geothermal project approved in US, to power 2 million homes (Interesting Engineering)
We aren’t ready for AI: The energy debate we need to have (The Hill) K.T.’s note: The 800 lb gorilla has entered the chat…
Opinion: Using generative AI to build utility rate proposals (Utility Dive)
Susan Shelley: How California’s energy policy became a campaign ad. Paid for by you. (San Bernadino Sun)
That’s all for now. Have a great week!
Electrically yours,
K.T.
