Happy Election Day to my U.S. subscribers! Here’s some food for thought as you head to the polls today:

On the ballot in your state: A Guide to 2024’s Climate Voter Referendums (Reader Supported News)

Just a few hundred public officials control the entire U.S. power grid - and some of them are on your ballots (Fast Company)

U.S. green power demand expected to grow regardless of election outcome (Reuters)

Next U.S. president shouldn’t surrender America’s energy dominance, TotalEnergies CEO warns (CNBC)

Utility regulators take millions from industries they oversee. What could go wrong? (Grist)

California regulators are pressed to come clean on gasoline prices (L.A. Times)

As data centers for AI strain the power grid, bills rise for everyday customers (Washington Post)

AEP, others press for FERC guidance on ‘gargantuan’ issue of data center colocation (Utility Dive)

Energy CEOs seek clarity on U.S. energy policy ahead of elections (Oil Price)

Future of US energy goes to the ballot box (E&E News)

