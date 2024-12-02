Happy Monday! Hope you all had a nice Thanksgiving weekend. Let’s see what’s up in the world of energy policy:

Big Tech is the nuclear industry’s new best friend: Amazon, Microsoft and Google rush to sign deals (Yahoo Finance)

Under pressure from the SCC, Dominion reveals the true cost of data centers (Virginia Mercury)

Trump’s ‘energy czar’ could usher in a new era at Interior (E&E News)

Biden-Harris Admin races to dish out $25 billion for green energy before Trump takes office, sparking fraud fears (Washington Free Beacon)

Midwest wins funding for a new hydrogen hub. Not everyone is convinced it’s ‘clean.’ (Grist)

Trump vowed to kill Biden’s climate law. Republicans say not so fast. (WSJ)

Trump wants U.S. ‘energy dominance’ but his plan is likely to run into real-world limits (Fortune)

'Green' energy needs metal. Can we combat climate change while reducing mining impacts? (USA Today)

Trump's energy policies poised to reshape oil & gas market: winners and losers revealed (Benzinga)

Is Europe on the brink of a new gas crisis? (Deutsche Welle)

