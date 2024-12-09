Greetings, all! Here’s the round-up of last week’s most interesting energy stories:

Under Trump, an 'all of the above' energy policy is poised for a comeback (NPR) K.T.’s note: ‘all of the above’ is the only correct answer to counter Chinese energy ambitions

Should we turn the electricity grid over to AI? (FreeThink) K.T.’s note: Probably not

When TOU rates aren’t enough: BGE, other utilities expand active managed charging for rising EV load (Utility Dive)

Opinion: Will direct lithium extraction secure lithium’s energy future? (Interesting Engineering)

Texas uranium mining portends nuclear revival (Texas Observer)

New methods could make refining copper cleaner (Mother Jones)

If you live in one of these 13 states, your power prices are set to surge. Here are 3 actions to take now (Fast Company) K.T.’s note: Happy Holidays from your friendly neighborhood utility!

Denmark disappointed after offshore wind tender draws no bids (Reuters) K.T.’s note: Too bad, so sad…

PJM boosts gas in contentious grid plan (E&E News)

Five-year US load growth forecast surges 456%, to 128 GW: Grid Strategies (Utility Dive)

Happy reading, and have a great week!