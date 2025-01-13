Hello, friends. It is with sadness that my first post of 2025 comes amidst the devastating wildfires currently ravaging the Los Angeles area. In lieu of my normal weekly round-up, I am focusing on the latest information regarding this immense tragedy, as well as the role of local energy and environmental policy, including the developing investigations of electrical utility infrastructure as potential origins of the blazes. My heart goes out to all those affected.

If you would like to assist those in need, The Los Angeles Times has compiled a comprehensive list of reputable donation sites to help the victims of fires in the Palisades, Malibu, Altadena, Pasadena and other impacted communities.

Here are this week’s headlines:

Los Angeles races to contain wildfires before severe winds return (Reuters)

Power lines? Old embers? Arson? Investigators, experts, amateurs look for cause of LA fire (LA Times)

Fire agencies to probe potential Southern California Edison link to Hurst Fire (USA Today)

Investigators study Eaton Canyon electrical tower area as possible origin of Altadena fire

Los Angeles utilities’ decisions to keep power on are scrutinized (New York Times)

California fires threaten oil and gas supplies (Fox News)

Governor Newsom orders investigation into Los Angeles water supply, fire hydrant pressure (California Globe)

Thousands of Los Angeles homeowners were dropped by their insurers before the Palisades Fire (CBS)

Bad leaders — not climate change — are the reason the LA fires are burning California (New York Post)

A disaster expert explains why the LA fires have been so catastrophic (Columbia University Climate School)

That’s all for now. I will be closely monitoring the stories developing around the causes and impacts of the fires, as well as the rebuilding effort. I also want to offer my sincere thanks to the courageous LAFD, first responders, and all mutual aid organizations who have worked tirelessly to slow and contain the spread of the fires. Please stay safe, all.

Electrically yours,

K.T.