Greetings, all! Lots going on in the energy world, so let’s get to the week’s top ten:

Trump freezes IRA funding (Utility Dive)

Donald Trump is clawing back clean energy funding (The Verge)

Trump’s funding freeze sends shock waves across energy, environmental agencies (E&E News)

Patagonia CEO: The ‘energy emergency’ is disingenuous—and we’re wasting time not addressing the real threat (Fortune)

Nuclear and solar energy could converge to solve the AI energy crunch (Forbes)

Flashes then flames: new video of Eaton Fire raises more questions for power company (New York Times)

DeepSeek breakthrough raises AI energy questions (France 24) K.T.’s Note: The Chinese startup’s sudden appearance on the scene could upend everything we assume about AI energy demands

‘Horrifying’ fire at California lithium battery plant sparks calls for new clean energy rules (LA Times)

If you need to escape a wildfire in an EV, here is what to know (WSJ)

Law firm breaks down what President Trump’s energy plan means for the state regulatory environment, the generation mix and electric transmission (JD Supra)

As always, thanks for reading, and I will continue to bring you updates on the fallout from the California wildfires and emerging energy policies under the Trump transition.

Electrically yours,

K.T.