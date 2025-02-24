Happy Monday, hope all is well! I’ve been on a bit of a hiatus the past few weeks. Lots going on in energy policy, and here are some interesting stories from last week:

Report exposes unconscionable practices of major utility providers against their customers: 'Forced to pay more for our own demise' (The Cool Down)

How entrepreneurs put energy-hungry data centers on the map (E&E News)

Fossil-fuel companies are lobbying Trump to save a green-fuel program (WSJ)

Data centers in rural Arizona could build nuclear reactors under GOP proposal (Arizona Mirror)

Power plant losses and AI: tackling inefficiencies for sustainability (Forbes)

Legal experts sound alarm over Trump bid to control FERC (E&E News)

Power lines sparked new fires in LA after the Eaton Fire began, radio traffic shows (NPR)

After Moss Landing Power Plant reignites, officials brace for more flare-ups (SF Gate)

Trump pauses implementation of new DOE appliance efficiency standards (Utility Dive)

Are utility demand response program costs outstripping their benefits in California? (Utility Dive)

Enjoy!

Electrically yours,

K.T.