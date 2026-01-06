Hello everyone, and Happy New Year! Hope you all had a restful holiday season. We’re already off to a busy start in the world of energy, so let’s get to it!

Trump wants to unlock Venezuela’s oil reserves. A huge challenge awaits. (WSJ)

Oil companies contradict Donald Trump’s remarks on Venezuela consultation (Newsweek)

The battle over a global energy transition is on between petro-states and electro-states – here’s what to watch for in 2026 (The Conversation)

Oak Ridge nuclear companies win $1.8 billion for uranium enrichment (K.T.’s note: watch for more U.S. based uranium mining and enriching in 2026) (Knoxville News Sentinel)

Why natural gas prices are slipping despite strong LNG demand (Zacks Investment Research)

Spending, permitting, highway bill: Congress’ 2026 to-do list (E&E News)

Top 5 trends to watch in Chinese energy during 2026 (K.T.’s hint: it’s all about AI) (Forbes)

ESIG task force recommends transmission reforms for a more reliable, efficient grid (K.T.’s note: tackling grid fragility to aid AI data center growth is another emerging trend for 2026) (Utility Dive)

The sweeping oil and gas legal reforms of 2025 (Spencer Fane)

The top 10 energy prognostications for 2026 – Year of the Horse – Let’s Ride (RBN Energy)

Here’s to an exciting and wild ride in the new year of energy policy! Yee-haw!

Electrically yours,

K.T.