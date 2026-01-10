The Joule Thief

The Joule Thief

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Andy Fately's avatar
Andy Fately
1d

It is certainly a gamble, but I believe there was far more to the action than simply oil, in fact I think rare earths and preventing China from getting those was a bigger deal. from the administration's perspective, even if oil take a decade to show up, if china is not getting it, that is a benefit

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
WTPA: We the People Alaska's avatar
WTPA: We the People Alaska
4h

This whole cash infusion thing. Hogwash. While in total it may need that much, all along it can, AND SHOULD, be made to self generate revenue for expansion as it comes back.

I’d like to add a few modifiers to this discussion. Much to do has been made about net-zero being dead. I find that a laughable notion. It is merely being repurposed. For without carbon control, none of the hydrogen economy would be being actively planned for.

Want to see some interesting stories?

https://www.researchgate.net/publication/391118572_Venezuela's_Energy_Transition_A_Synergistic_Approach_to_Blue_Hydrogen_AI_and_LNG_Development

https://oec.world/en/profile/bilateral-product/hydrogen/reporter/ven

https://en.ultimasnoticias.com.ve/oil-country/Goodbye-Mechurrios--a-plasma-reactor-to-produce-clean-hydrogen-and-carbon-derivatives/

And there are so many more.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 K.T. Lynn · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture