2026 started with a literal bang on January 3, when the U.S. Army Delta Force launched an overnight covert bombing operation in Caracas, ultimately resulting in the capture of Venezuelan dictator Nicolas Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores. This stunningly bold move has been much lauded and celebrated by Venezuelan nationals desperate for freedom from the oppressive communist regime that has plagued their country since Hugo Chavez assumed power in 1998. The action has also been the subject of much debate in Western energy policy and geopolitical circles, concerning the future of Venezuelan oil and the future of U.S. military involvement in the country.

In a press conference immediately following the intervention, President Trump announced that the U.S. will run Venezuela for the foreseeable future, and American oil companies will be summoned to revitalize the country’s badly deteriorated infrastructure. This includes oil fields originally developed and owned by U.S. firms from the 1920s until 1976, when the country nationalized its oil reserves and seized foreign assets. While he did not commit to boots on the ground, Trump did not rule out the possibility either. And therein lies the source of anxiety for many analysts and military leaders still recovering from the disastrous campaigns in Afghanistan and Iraq: the president’s plan seemed to be long on promises, and short on strategy.

The coming days and weeks may bring more clarity to the proposed transition of power and plans for resource development in Venezuela. However, the path forward is a murky and challenging one. Venezuela is a nation blessed with the largest proven oil reserves in the world (about 20% of total global assets), and is a major source of gold and rare earth minerals. It is also a deeply troubled country, tarnished by years of neglect and economic mismanagement under socialist policies, and one of the most dangerous and violent places in the world. It is against this volatile background that the Trump Administration and the American oil industry must walk a fine line, surgically repairing Venezuelan oil wells and returning them to their former glory, while resisting the temptation to get dragged into yet another forever war.

The Lost Cities of Black Gold

The allure of Venezuelan oil is undeniable — the refineries built along the U.S. Gulf Coast in the 1980s and 1990s were specifically designed to process the viscous heavy crude that dominated the output from South American petroleum and Canadian oil sands during that time period. Of all these countries, none was more productive than Venezuela. At its peak in 1997, Venezuela was producing 3.5 billion barrels of oil per day, roughly 50 percent of which was bound for the U.S. What analysts failed to predict was 1) the precipitous decline in Venezuelan export capacity following decades of political instability and 2) the shale revolution in the U.S. As a result, heavy crude imports have nearly ground to a halt, and American refineries are poorly matched to handle the light sweet crude that represents the lion’s share of U.S. oil extraction today.

With the potential for American companies to realize huge profits in controlling both the extraction and refining of Venezuelan oil, it is easy to see why the Trump Administration has its sights on these assets. But resurrecting Venezuela’s oil industry will be arduous and expensive. Since the Chavez regime, Venezuelan petroleum production has plummeted over 70 percent, mainly due to crippling economic restrictions forcing foreign experts to flee and leading to stagnation and corrosion throughout the nation’s system of rigs, wells, and pipelines.

The capital investment expected from the private sector is enormous. The consulting firm Rystad Energy predicts that an upfront infusion of $30 billion to $35 billion in private capital will be necessary just to bring production back to the country’s 1990s-levels of approximately 3 billion barrels per day by 2040. The dilapidated state of Venezuela’s abandoned rigs and pipelines further complicates the picture, as analysts believe it will take anywhere from five to ten years to fully restore the country’s infrastructure. The nature of Venezuelan sour crude also poses technical challenges, as it is difficult to direct the flow of highly viscous oil, and its elevated sulfur content requires special corrosion-proof equipment for extraction.

Moreover, the current economic fundamentals of the oil market work against heavy investment and exploration. With oil sitting at under $60/barrel, and with relatively weak global demand, companies may decide that ventures in Venezuela will not capture enough return on investment to be worth the risk. Indeed, the commodities investment firm Goehring and Rozencwajg believe that Venezuela will not be “able to add much in the way of production without oil prices as high as $85 per barrel”

Responding to these challenges, early indicators suggest only a tepid interest among the American oil giants to enter Venezuela under current conditions. In a press statement, ConocoPhillips said that they are “monitoring developments in Venezuela and their potential implications for global energy supply and stability,” but “it would be premature to speculate on any future business activities or investments.” Even Chevron, the only institutional U.S. firm currently operating in the country, appears to be apprehensive about increased activity in Venezuela, stating “Chevron remains focused on the safety and wellbeing of our employees, as well as the integrity of our assets. We continue to operate in full compliance with all relevant laws and regulations.”

In a meeting with dozens of oil executives held at the White House on January 9 to discuss investing in Venezuela, Exxon chairman Darren Woods directly stated “We’ve had our assets seized there twice, and so you can imagine to re-enter a third time would require some pretty significant changes…today it’s uninvestable.”

The Shadow of Political Instability

When Maduro was captured, his second in command, Delcy Rodriguez was sworn in as the interim president. Furthermore, Maduro’s ministers, personal advisors, armed guards and military personnel all remain in charge. Considering the hostility and brutality of Maduro’s regime towards the Venezuelan people and countries perceived as foreign adversaries, including the U.S., it will be difficult to convince Americans that anything has materially and substantively changed in Venezuela after Maduro’s ouster. Although Rodriguez has formally stated that she will fully cooperate with the U.S. during the transition period, the fact remains that leaving the remnants of Maduro’s regime intact carries a high risk for military coups, civil war, and other armed conflicts.

Such an unstable environment does not assuage the fears of the oil industry. As geopolitical analyst David Goldwyn said in a forum organized by the Atlantic Council, “few U.S. companies are likely to return to the country until there is a reliable legal and fiscal regime and stable security situation” and “companies that have existing operations are much more likely to revive and expand them if the environment is secure.” Indeed, it is hard to imagine American companies willing to send civilian employees and their families to a country still run by an oppressive regime, with harsh living conditions including underdeveloped electric, water, and sanitation infrastructure.

This in turn begs the question of American “boots on the ground.” Under Venezuela’s constitution, Rodriguez is obligated to hold fresh elections within thirty days of assuming interim leadership. While the elections will be monitored closely by American observers, and may produce democratic results finally expelling Maduro’s cadre from power, this is also not guaranteed. A disastrous election could draw American troops into the country to maintain order. Moreover, there has been very little discussion among Trump’s cabinet officials outlining how they intend to provide for the safety of oil company employees without deploying troops to protect them. With very little appetite among the American population to get heavily involved in another military excursion occupying a foreign country, it is incumbent upon the Administration to develop a detailed plan in cooperation with Venezuelan authorities to ensure a just transition of power.

Folly or Fortune?

In true Trump fashion, the Administration’s gambit in Venezuela has the potential for high reward, but is also fraught with risk and increased precariousness in U.S. foreign relations. The country’s oil reserves could prove to be a strategic investment that will benefit the American petroleum industry for decades to come. But serious hurdles, including restoring the country’s basic infrastructure, overcoming weak market signals, and maintaining political stability all must be realized before any real profit can be made. In other words, yes, we have no bananas today!

Electrically yours,

K.T.