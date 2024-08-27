The Joule Thief

Reprise - California's Dependency on Amazon Rainforest Oil: Newsom's Crude Reality
CA oil production cutbacks & regulations accelerate Amazon rainforest destruction
Published on Tucos's Child Newsletter  
Live Wire #23
This Week's Top Ten
  
Li To Me
The World's Insatiable Demand for Lithium Comes to California
  
Live Wire #22
This Week's Top Ten
  
Pump You Up!
All About Heat Pumps
  
Live Wire #21
This Week's Top Ten
  
The Joule-er’s Accountant and Energy Return on Investment
Energy Return on Investment (EROI) is a fundamental concept in the field of energy and power generation
Published on Tucos's Child Newsletter  

July 2024

Live Wire #20
This Week's Top Ten
  
Offshore Account
California Rushes In Where Angels Fear to Tread
  
Live Wire #19
This Week's Top Ten
  
A Very Bearish Dragon
China, Russia, and Global Energy Policy
  
Live Wire #18
This Week's Top Ten
  
