The Joule Thief
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Archive
About
Latest
Top
Discussions
Reprise - California's Dependency on Amazon Rainforest Oil: Newsom's Crude Reality
CA oil production cutbacks & regulations accelerate Amazon rainforest destruction
Published on Tucos's Child Newsletter
•
Aug 27
Live Wire #23
This Week's Top Ten
Aug 26
•
K.T. Lynn
8
Share this post
Live Wire #23
thejoulethief.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
6
Li To Me
The World's Insatiable Demand for Lithium Comes to California
Aug 23
•
K.T. Lynn
25
Share this post
Li To Me
thejoulethief.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
10
Live Wire #22
This Week's Top Ten
Aug 20
•
K.T. Lynn
6
Share this post
Live Wire #22
thejoulethief.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
7
Pump You Up!
All About Heat Pumps
Aug 16
•
K.T. Lynn
29
Share this post
Pump You Up!
thejoulethief.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
27
Live Wire #21
This Week's Top Ten
Aug 12
•
K.T. Lynn
7
Share this post
Live Wire #21
thejoulethief.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
3
The Joule-er’s Accountant and Energy Return on Investment
Energy Return on Investment (EROI) is a fundamental concept in the field of energy and power generation
Published on Tucos's Child Newsletter
•
Aug 7
July 2024
Live Wire #20
This Week's Top Ten
Jul 29
•
K.T. Lynn
7
Share this post
Live Wire #20
thejoulethief.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
1
Offshore Account
California Rushes In Where Angels Fear to Tread
Jul 26
•
K.T. Lynn
56
Share this post
Offshore Account
thejoulethief.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
37
Live Wire #19
This Week's Top Ten
Jul 22
•
K.T. Lynn
4
Share this post
Live Wire #19
thejoulethief.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
A Very Bearish Dragon
China, Russia, and Global Energy Policy
Jul 11
•
K.T. Lynn
22
Share this post
A Very Bearish Dragon
thejoulethief.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
6
Live Wire #18
This Week's Top Ten
Jul 8
•
K.T. Lynn
3
Share this post
Live Wire #18
thejoulethief.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
© 2024 K.T. Lynn
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start Writing
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great culture
Share
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts